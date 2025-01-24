NCR's Booming Luxury Real Estate: A Wealth Magnet for Investors

The luxury real estate sector in the National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing phenomenal growth, transforming into a lucrative magnet for investors and affluent homebuyers. This surge is underscored by a doubling of luxury home sales, with 10,500 units sold in 2024, marking an impressive 90% year-on-year growth.

Key drivers of this trend include infrastructural developments such as the Dwarka Expressway and Jewar Airport, which are enhancing connectivity and boosting future growth prospects. Prominent industry voices note that luxury homes go beyond mere aesthetics; they promise high returns on investment fueled by strong market demand and strategic locations.

As millennials and Gen Zs, who prioritize upscale living, continue to dominate the buyer demographic, the market braces for continued evolution. NCR's luxury properties are not only viewed as status symbols but also as sound financial investments, reflecting a major shift in buyer expectations and developer project innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)