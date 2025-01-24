Left Menu

Odisha's Bold Budget Strategy: Refueling Rural Industry and Employment

Odisha's budget prioritizes industry, tourism, and filling vacant posts. Chief Minister Majhi's 'people's budget' aims to strengthen the rural economy, focusing on sectors like steel and agro-industries. The 'Viksit Gaon, Viksit Odisha' scheme and employment promises are key highlights, linking economic growth with job creation.

Updated: 24-01-2025 18:35 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that the upcoming state budget will emphasize developing industries, tourism, and filling vacant government posts to boost the economy.

During a pre-budget consultation, Majhi invited public input and stressed on crafting a budget that fortifies rural economies by focusing on sectors such as steel and agro-industries.

Despite promises for expansive job creation, the administration has so far filled 20,000 government vacancies while approving investment proposals worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, which aim to significantly reduce unemployment rates.

