Nervous Energy at WEF: Oxfam Calls for Real-Life Stories

The annual World Economic Forum meeting concluded, marked by what Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International's Executive Director, described as 'nervous energy'. While discussions touched on significant global issues, Behar noted a distinct absence of focus on marginalized communities and those living in conflict zones.

Oxfam's inequality report noted that billionaire wealth skyrocketed by USD 2 trillion in 2024, a notable contrast to the stagnant poverty levels since 1990. This disparity underscored calls for more attention on real stories from the global majority, which were largely overlooked in the forum's discussions.

As the world's wealthiest saw their fortunes swell, Oxfam highlighted the issue of unmerited wealth, pointing out that a majority comes from inheritance or crony connections. The need for diverse narratives and broader perspectives at such global meetings was acutely felt.

