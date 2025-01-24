Left Menu

Jewellery Scam Unraveled: A Fraud Rocking Mumbai's Investment Scene

The Enforcement Directorate uncovered a massive investment scam linked to Mumbai's Torres Jewellery group, seizing bank deposits worth over Rs 21 crore. Over 3,700 investors reported being defrauded. Key arrests have been made, including foreign nationals involved in the fraudulent schemes promising high returns on synthetic gemstones and jewellery investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:33 IST
Jewellery Scam Unraveled: A Fraud Rocking Mumbai's Investment Scene
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has exposed a large-scale investment fraud orchestrated by the Mumbai-based Torres Jewellery group, seizing over Rs 21 crore in bank deposits during recent raids. With more than 3,700 victims, the scam has left investors shattered and authorities scrambling for justice.

This week's raids spanned 13 locations in Mumbai and Jaipur, targeting Platinum Hern Private Limited, the company behind Torres Jewellery. The company is accused of luring investors with promises of lucrative returns on investments in jewellery and precious stones, including synthetic moissanites at inflated prices.

The crackdown follows a wave of complaints to Mumbai police, with the overall fraud estimated at over Rs 57 crore. Authorities have arrested three top executives: Tazagul Xasatov, Valentina Ganesh Kumar, and Sarvesh Surve. Further investigations reveal intertwined transactions with dummy entities and misleading promotional strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025