Left Menu

Government E-Market Portal Sees 50% Growth in Procurement

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal's procurement activities grew by 50% to exceed Rs 4 lakh crore from April-January this fiscal. The platform facilitated significant government acquisitions, particularly in services, aiding ministries like Coal, Defence, and Petroleum in efficient sourcing from reliable vendors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:28 IST
Government E-Market Portal Sees 50% Growth in Procurement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal has achieved remarkable growth, registering a 50% increase in procurement activities, reaching over Rs 4 lakh crore from April to January this fiscal year, as reported by an official statement.

Launched in August 2016 to streamline purchases by central government ministries, the platform has already surpassed the previous year's gross merchandise value within ten months.

Particularly noteworthy is the services segment, which garnered Rs 2.54 lakh crore, significantly contributing to this growth. The Ministry of Coal emerged as the top procurer with significant high-value bids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025