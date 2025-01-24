Romania's Fiscal Jigsaw: Battling Deficit and Ratings

Romania is grappling with a high budget deficit and potential downgrades from leading rating agencies as it strives to restore investor confidence. Amidst political turmoil and the risk of losing its investment-grade ratings, the country faces significant challenges this year.

Following last year's presidential election annulment, Romania's fiscal plans are under scrutiny. The government aims to reduce its deficit but hesitates to impose potentially unpopular tax hikes ahead of May's election, complicating efforts to attract investors.

With political instability affecting fiscal policy, Romanian bonds have seen rising yields. The government hopes to implement deficit reduction measures to regain fiscal credibility while seeking financial assistance without imposing heavy tax increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)