Odisha Tops NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index 2025

Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Jharkhand are leading states in the newly released Fiscal Health Index by NITI Aayog. The report categorizes states into 'achievers' and 'front-runners' based on fiscal health. Odisha excels with the highest index score, while Punjab and Kerala face significant fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:49 IST
  • India

Odisha has emerged as the leading state in NITI Aayog's first Fiscal Health Index report, titled 'Fiscal Health Index 2025', released recently. The report evaluates eighteen states on their fiscal performance, focusing on GDP contribution, public expenditure, and overall fiscal stability.

Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Jharkhand have also been recognized as 'achievers', while Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka are categorized as 'front-runners'. Odisha stands out with a score of 67.8, excelling in debt index and sustainability.

Poor results were noted in states like Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, highlighting issues of high fiscal deficits and poor debt profiles. Data from the Comptroller and Auditor General was utilized in the report to assess fiscal health criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

