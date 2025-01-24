Odisha Empowers Its Economy with Rs 32,736 Crore Industrial Investments

In a decisive move to invigorate its economy, the Odisha government has given the green light to investment proposals worth a staggering Rs 32,736 crore. The approval, secured at the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, promises to generate over 18,688 employment opportunities.

The projects, which extend across sectors including chemicals, green energy equipment, shipbuilding and steel, reflect Odisha's strategic drive towards reinforcing its industrial foundation. The meeting, the second of its kind this month, precedes the much-anticipated Utkarsh Odisha 2025 and follows the success of road shows held in key locations such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore.

Expressing optimism, Chief Minister Majhi remarked, "These approved projects signal our state's burgeoning industrial strength and commitment to job creation and economic progress. Our aim remains for Odisha to be a leading investment hub." Key projects include Ksoma Green Energy's solar module facility in Khurda and Dhunseri Ventures' polycarbonate plant in Jagatsinghpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)