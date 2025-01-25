Left Menu

Demand for Transparency: Maharashtra's Investments Under Scrutiny

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief, demands a White Paper on Maharashtra's investments and job generation statistics following agreements made at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He questions collaborations with certain companies facing legal issues and criticizes the state government's deals with alcohol manufacturers. BJP leader Pravin Darekar accuses Congress of being 'anti-Maharashtra.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 08:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has called for the release of a White Paper detailing the investments and job generation from agreements made during previous World Economic Forum visits in Davos by the state government.

At a recent press conference, Patole revealed that 61 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, involving investments amounting to Rs 15.70 lakh crore and the potential creation of 15.95 lakh jobs. Despite acknowledging the importance of investment in the region, Patole insists on public transparency regarding these deals.

The congress leader has raised concerns over collaborations with firms under investigation and questioned deals with alcohol manufacturers, highlighting a potential conflict with state policies. BJP's Pravin Darekar has countered these claims, labeling Patole's stance as 'anti-Maharashtra.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

