Demand for Transparency: Maharashtra's Investments Under Scrutiny

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has called for the release of a White Paper detailing the investments and job generation from agreements made during previous World Economic Forum visits in Davos by the state government.

At a recent press conference, Patole revealed that 61 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, involving investments amounting to Rs 15.70 lakh crore and the potential creation of 15.95 lakh jobs. Despite acknowledging the importance of investment in the region, Patole insists on public transparency regarding these deals.

The congress leader has raised concerns over collaborations with firms under investigation and questioned deals with alcohol manufacturers, highlighting a potential conflict with state policies. BJP's Pravin Darekar has countered these claims, labeling Patole's stance as 'anti-Maharashtra.'

