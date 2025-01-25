Air India Express Flight Faces Mid-Air Technical Setback

An Air India Express flight en route from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam encountered a technical issue, prompting a return to its original airport, according to airport officials.

The aircraft, which departed at 10 am, made several circuits in the skies over Bengaluru before heading back to land.

Officials emphasized that the return was not classified as an emergency landing. However, no statement has been provided by the airline at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)