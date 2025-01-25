Left Menu

Air India Express Flight Faces Mid-Air Technical Setback

An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam had to turn back shortly after takeoff due to technical difficulties. The aircraft circled over Bengaluru and returned to its departure airport. Officials stated it was not an emergency landing, and the airline has yet to comment.

Updated: 25-01-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:15 IST
An Air India Express flight en route from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam encountered a technical issue, prompting a return to its original airport, according to airport officials.

The aircraft, which departed at 10 am, made several circuits in the skies over Bengaluru before heading back to land.

Officials emphasized that the return was not classified as an emergency landing. However, no statement has been provided by the airline at this time.

