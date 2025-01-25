Left Menu

Vande Bharat Express Completes Historic Trial Run to Kashmir's Srinagar

The Vande Bharat Express completed its maiden trial run to Srinagar, Kashmir, marking a significant milestone in Indian Railways' efforts to connect the region via rail. Specially designed for harsh weather conditions, the train promises economic and tourism growth, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:58 IST
Vande Bharat Express Completes Historic Trial Run to Kashmir's Srinagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The dream of connecting Kashmir by rail came closer to reality as the Vande Bharat Express, specially designed for harsh weather conditions, completed its trial run to Srinagar on Saturday. Chanting slogans, locals and rail officials warmly welcomed the train's arrival at Nowgam station on the city's outskirts.

The train's successful trial marks a historic step, as confirmed by Northern Railway's Chief Area Manager, Saqib Yousuf. This achievement reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to integrate Kashmir with India's wider rail network. Completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project further demonstrates the decade-long efforts put into this initiative.

Tourists and locals anticipate increased travel convenience and economic growth. With approval from the commissioner of railway safety, Prime Minister Modi is expected to soon inaugurate the service from Katra to Baramulla. This development points to a future where the region's connectivity and prosperity are significantly enhanced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025