Vande Bharat Express Completes Historic Trial Run to Kashmir's Srinagar
The Vande Bharat Express completed its maiden trial run to Srinagar, Kashmir, marking a significant milestone in Indian Railways' efforts to connect the region via rail. Specially designed for harsh weather conditions, the train promises economic and tourism growth, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision.
- Country:
- India
The dream of connecting Kashmir by rail came closer to reality as the Vande Bharat Express, specially designed for harsh weather conditions, completed its trial run to Srinagar on Saturday. Chanting slogans, locals and rail officials warmly welcomed the train's arrival at Nowgam station on the city's outskirts.
The train's successful trial marks a historic step, as confirmed by Northern Railway's Chief Area Manager, Saqib Yousuf. This achievement reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to integrate Kashmir with India's wider rail network. Completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project further demonstrates the decade-long efforts put into this initiative.
Tourists and locals anticipate increased travel convenience and economic growth. With approval from the commissioner of railway safety, Prime Minister Modi is expected to soon inaugurate the service from Katra to Baramulla. This development points to a future where the region's connectivity and prosperity are significantly enhanced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Z-Morh Tunnel: Unveiling a New Era of Connectivity and Economic Growth
Reviving Jammu's Economy: A Tourism-Driven Strategy by Omar Abdullah
Z-Morh Tunnel: Opening Up Year-Round Tourism in Sonamarg
Dibang Power Project: A Catalyst for Arunachal Pradesh's Economic Growth
Historic Rafting Expedition on Brahmaputra Launched to Boost Adventure Tourism