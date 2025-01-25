Vande Bharat Express Completes Historic Trial Run to Kashmir's Srinagar

The dream of connecting Kashmir by rail came closer to reality as the Vande Bharat Express, specially designed for harsh weather conditions, completed its trial run to Srinagar on Saturday. Chanting slogans, locals and rail officials warmly welcomed the train's arrival at Nowgam station on the city's outskirts.

The train's successful trial marks a historic step, as confirmed by Northern Railway's Chief Area Manager, Saqib Yousuf. This achievement reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to integrate Kashmir with India's wider rail network. Completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project further demonstrates the decade-long efforts put into this initiative.

Tourists and locals anticipate increased travel convenience and economic growth. With approval from the commissioner of railway safety, Prime Minister Modi is expected to soon inaugurate the service from Katra to Baramulla. This development points to a future where the region's connectivity and prosperity are significantly enhanced.

(With inputs from agencies.)