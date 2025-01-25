Left Menu

Himachal Unveils Growth Plans on Statehood Anniversary

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced ambitious plans to create 25,000 new jobs and launched the Him Pariwar Portal to centralize government services. Amid financial challenges, the government is focusing on resource generation instead of loans. Infrastructure developments, including connecting remote areas and enhancing tourist sites, were highlighted.

On Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed a sweeping plan to bolster public sector jobs for skilled youth, creating 25,000 new positions to boost employment.

Addressing a crowd in Kangra's Baijnath, Sukhu lauded past leaders and highlighted his government's achievements, including the Him Pariwar Portal, aimed at streamlining access to over 300 government services.

Amid fiscal constraints, Sukhu emphasized financial prudence and resource generation over dependency on loans. Infrastructure updates, including road projects and tourism enhancements, are set to propel regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

