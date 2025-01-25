Himachal Unveils Growth Plans on Statehood Anniversary
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced ambitious plans to create 25,000 new jobs and launched the Him Pariwar Portal to centralize government services. Amid financial challenges, the government is focusing on resource generation instead of loans. Infrastructure developments, including connecting remote areas and enhancing tourist sites, were highlighted.
- Country:
- India
On Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed a sweeping plan to bolster public sector jobs for skilled youth, creating 25,000 new positions to boost employment.
Addressing a crowd in Kangra's Baijnath, Sukhu lauded past leaders and highlighted his government's achievements, including the Him Pariwar Portal, aimed at streamlining access to over 300 government services.
Amid fiscal constraints, Sukhu emphasized financial prudence and resource generation over dependency on loans. Infrastructure updates, including road projects and tourism enhancements, are set to propel regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thailand Greenlights Casino Gambling to Boost Tourism
From Terrorism to Tourism: Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir
Thailand Greenlights Casino Bill to Boost Economy and Tourism
Inauguration of Sonamarg Tunnel Bolsters Kashmir's Tourism
China's Bold Move to Boost Tourism: Expanding Visa-Free Access