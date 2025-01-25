Strengthening Ties: India and Indonesia to Boost Defense and Economic Cooperation

In an effort to fortify bilateral relations, India and Indonesia have agreed to collaborate in defense manufacturing and supply chains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Indonesia as a pivotal partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

The discussions between Modi and President Prabowo Subianto culminated in the signing of five agreements spanning health, maritime security, and digital innovation. They emphasized ensuring freedom of navigation and bolstering cyber security and counter-terrorism efforts.

As Indonesia seeks Indian investments in infrastructure, both nations are poised to expand cooperation in areas like energy, critical minerals, and digital public infrastructure, aiming for a prosperous Indo-Pacific future.

(With inputs from agencies.)