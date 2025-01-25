Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Indonesia to Boost Defense and Economic Cooperation

India and Indonesia are partnering to enhance defense manufacturing, supply chains, and maritime security ties. The leaders signed agreements in health, traditional medicine, culture, and digital space. With an emphasis on freedom of navigation and counter-terrorism efforts, both countries aim to strengthen economic ties, particularly in infrastructure and digital technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:47 IST
In an effort to fortify bilateral relations, India and Indonesia have agreed to collaborate in defense manufacturing and supply chains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Indonesia as a pivotal partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

The discussions between Modi and President Prabowo Subianto culminated in the signing of five agreements spanning health, maritime security, and digital innovation. They emphasized ensuring freedom of navigation and bolstering cyber security and counter-terrorism efforts.

As Indonesia seeks Indian investments in infrastructure, both nations are poised to expand cooperation in areas like energy, critical minerals, and digital public infrastructure, aiming for a prosperous Indo-Pacific future.

