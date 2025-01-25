Left Menu

India: From 'Fragile Five' to Global Economic Powerhouse

India's multi-faceted growth strategy, highlighted by reforms, digital innovation, and green initiatives, has strengthened its global economic standing. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant emphasized India's progress, positioning it to surpass Germany and Japan by 2027 and become a key player driving growth from the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's comprehensive approach to economic growth has placed the nation at the forefront of global economics. Through strategic reforms, digital advancements, and sustainable initiatives, India is not only enhancing its economy but is also becoming a formidable presence on the world stage. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted this transformative journey.

Currently the fifth-largest economy, India is poised to surpass both Germany and Japan by 2027, thanks to significant strides in resilience and innovation. The IMF forecast identifies India and Indonesia as leaders in driving 75-80 percent of the world's growth from the Global South this year.

Kant underscored India's metamorphosis over the past decade from being one of the IMF's 'Fragile Five' to a robust economic powerhouse. This change, aided by major reforms like GST and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, has laid a strong foundation for sustainable growth, further accelerated by India's investment in green technologies.

