Aviation Watchdog DGCA Takes Action on Skyrocketing Prayagraj Airfares Amid Maha Kumbh

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken decisive steps to address the surge in airfares for flights to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh festival. In response to rising ticket prices, the DGCA has asked airlines to rationalize their fares.

Airlines, including SpiceJet, have ramped up operations to cater to the increased demand. The DGCA has approved 81 additional flights in January, effectively raising Prayagraj's air connectivity to 132 flights from different parts of the country.

An urgent meeting was conducted with airline representatives to discuss fare regulations. With ticket prices for the Delhi-Prayagraj route increasing up to 21%, the DGCA continues to encourage airlines to boost capacity and manage fare hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)