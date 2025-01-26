Left Menu

Bridge Girder Launch Disrupts Mumbai's Central Railway Services

Train services on Mumbai's Central Railway were disrupted due to an extended mega block for a bridge girder launch, affecting local and long-distance travelers. Several trains were rescheduled or short-terminated due to delays. Commuters faced inconvenience, and alternative transport arrangements were implemented.

Train services on the Central Railway's main and harbour lines faced disruptions on Sunday morning. The delay was caused by an extended mega block aimed at launching a bridge girder. As a result, both local and long-distance travelers experienced significant inconvenience, according to officials.

The Central Railway rescheduled 11 long-distance trains originating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), while nine incoming trains were short-terminated due to the block, officials noted in a social media update.

Additionally, one laborer reportedly sustained injuries during the girder launch, adding to the challenges. The original six-hour mega block for the under-construction Carnac Bridge was scheduled to conclude by 5.30 am but overran its timeframe, impacting operations and leading to service cancellations on key lines.

