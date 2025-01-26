Tragedy Strikes Again: Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims Lives in Nigeria

A tragic incident unfolded in Nigeria's southeastern Enugu state as a fuel tanker truck explosion claimed 18 lives on Saturday, as reported by the national road safety agency. This devastating event comes just a week after a similar tragedy in the north resulted in about 100 fatalities.

The tanker truck, which suffered a brake failure, spiraled out of control and crashed into more than a dozen vehicles along an expressway, according to Olusegun Ogungbemide, spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps. In his statement released late Saturday, Ogungbemide confirmed that while ten people were rescued with varied injuries, another three emerged unharmed.

Ogungbemide further disclosed the grim reality, stating, "Unfortunately, the remaining 18 victims were burnt beyond recognition." Incidents involving fuel tanker trucks have become alarmingly common in Nigeria, the continent's largest oil producer. Authorities attribute these frequent accidents to poor road conditions and reckless driving, which repeatedly yield tragic outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)