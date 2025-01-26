Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims Lives in Nigeria

A fuel tanker explosion in Enugu state, Nigeria, killed 18 people after the truck lost control due to brake failure. This is the latest incident in the country, which often faces such tragedies due to poor road conditions and reckless driving, leading to mass casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims Lives in Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Nigeria's southeastern Enugu state as a fuel tanker truck explosion claimed 18 lives on Saturday, as reported by the national road safety agency. This devastating event comes just a week after a similar tragedy in the north resulted in about 100 fatalities.

The tanker truck, which suffered a brake failure, spiraled out of control and crashed into more than a dozen vehicles along an expressway, according to Olusegun Ogungbemide, spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps. In his statement released late Saturday, Ogungbemide confirmed that while ten people were rescued with varied injuries, another three emerged unharmed.

Ogungbemide further disclosed the grim reality, stating, "Unfortunately, the remaining 18 victims were burnt beyond recognition." Incidents involving fuel tanker trucks have become alarmingly common in Nigeria, the continent's largest oil producer. Authorities attribute these frequent accidents to poor road conditions and reckless driving, which repeatedly yield tragic outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025