EU Considers Easing Energy and Transport Sanctions on Syria
The European Union is contemplating suspending sanctions on Syria concerning energy and transport, although financial transaction restrictions remain under discussion. The EU's stance is shifting following changes in Syria's leadership, and discussions are ongoing regarding the potential easing of restrictions to aid economic stabilization and the return of refugees.
The European Union is on the verge of potentially suspending sanctions on Syria, specifically in the energy and transport sectors, though discussions about easing financial transaction restrictions continue. EU foreign ministers are set to deliberate the issue during a meeting in Brussels on Monday.
This shift in policy comes after the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in December, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). HTS has expressed a willingness to engage in an inclusive political process, marking a change in Syria's political landscape.
EU officials view the resumption of transport and energy activities as vital to improving Syria's infrastructure, facilitating refugee returns, and stabilizing living conditions. Diplomatic recommendations emphasize a staged and reversible easing of sanctions, ensuring that any relief aligns with respectful transitions and fundamental freedoms.
