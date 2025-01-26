Left Menu

EU Considers Easing Energy and Transport Sanctions on Syria

The European Union is contemplating suspending sanctions on Syria concerning energy and transport, although financial transaction restrictions remain under discussion. The EU's stance is shifting following changes in Syria's leadership, and discussions are ongoing regarding the potential easing of restrictions to aid economic stabilization and the return of refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:22 IST
EU Considers Easing Energy and Transport Sanctions on Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is on the verge of potentially suspending sanctions on Syria, specifically in the energy and transport sectors, though discussions about easing financial transaction restrictions continue. EU foreign ministers are set to deliberate the issue during a meeting in Brussels on Monday.

This shift in policy comes after the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in December, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). HTS has expressed a willingness to engage in an inclusive political process, marking a change in Syria's political landscape.

EU officials view the resumption of transport and energy activities as vital to improving Syria's infrastructure, facilitating refugee returns, and stabilizing living conditions. Diplomatic recommendations emphasize a staged and reversible easing of sanctions, ensuring that any relief aligns with respectful transitions and fundamental freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025