Rebel Uprising Disrupts Goma Airport Access
Access to Goma airport in eastern DRC has been blocked, with some flights canceled as rebels advance. The rebels declared the airspace over Goma closed. Two official Congolese sources confirmed the situation to Reuters.
A volatile situation unfolds as access to the airport in Goma, the provincial capital of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, faces disruption. Rebel forces have reportedly advanced on the city, leading to blocked access and flight cancellations, according to official sources.
The developing conflict reached a significant point when rebels announced the closure of Goma's airspace. This declaration was made in a statement released on Sunday, suggesting an escalation in the confrontation.
Information was provided by two Congolese officials to Reuters, indicating the grounding of flights and restricted access as a result of the conflict. The situation reflects ongoing tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
