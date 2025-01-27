Trump Initiates Tariffs and Sanctions Against Colombia

In a recent statement on Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a series of retaliatory measures against Colombia. The decision came after Colombian President Gustavo Petro denied landing rights to two U.S. repatriation flights carrying illegal immigrants.

Trump accused Petro of jeopardizing U.S. national security and public safety, prompting the introduction of immediate tariffs on Colombian goods, a travel ban, and visa sanctions for Colombian officials and supporters.

The measures include increased customs inspections and financial sanctions. Trump criticized the Colombian government's refusal to accept the repatriated criminals, stating that further actions would follow unless compliance was achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)