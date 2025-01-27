Trump's Immigration Clampdown Sparks Diplomatic Tensions: Tariffs, Sanctions, and Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a series of harsh retaliatory measures against Colombia, following its refusal to accept two military flights carrying deported migrants. The measures include imposing emergency tariffs, sanctions, and travel bans on officials.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the U.S. tactics, suggesting that migrants were being unfairly treated as criminals. Petro advocated for the humane return of deported Colombians on civilian planes. His stance resonated with similar refusals from other Latin American nations.

Tensions continue to rise throughout Latin America as countries like Brazil and Mexico push back against what they view as unjust deportation practices, highlighting a growing discontent with the Trump administration's immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)