Israel Suspends Flights to Paphos Over Security Concerns
Israel has halted its commercial flights to Paphos, Cyprus, citing undisclosed security reasons. The Shin Bet has directed this suspension, affecting mainly charter traffic. Despite this, flights to Larnaca continue unimpeded. Paphos airport, adjacent to a military base, sees weekly flights from Tel Aviv and Haifa.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:28 IST
- Country:
- Cyprus
Israel has halted its commercial flights to Paphos in Cyprus for unspecified security reasons, as confirmed by Cypriot officials on Monday.
The decision, made by Israel's domestic security agency Shin Bet, impacts mainly charter flights operating out of Paphos, a coastal airport in western Cyprus.
Despite the suspension, flights to Cyprus's largest international airport in Larnaca remain unaffected, with Israel continuing regular services from Tel Aviv and Haifa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Biden Boosts U.S.-Cyprus Defense Relations
Cyprus and U.S. Forge Stronger Defense Ties
Cyprus-U.S. Defense Cooperation: A New Chapter in Eastern Mediterranean Dynamics
Pathways to Unity: Cyprus Leaders Back New Crossings
Cyprus Celebrates U.S. Military Sales Approval Amidst Tensions