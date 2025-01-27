Israel Suspends Flights to Paphos Over Security Concerns

Israel has halted its commercial flights to Paphos in Cyprus for unspecified security reasons, as confirmed by Cypriot officials on Monday.

The decision, made by Israel's domestic security agency Shin Bet, impacts mainly charter flights operating out of Paphos, a coastal airport in western Cyprus.

Despite the suspension, flights to Cyprus's largest international airport in Larnaca remain unaffected, with Israel continuing regular services from Tel Aviv and Haifa.

