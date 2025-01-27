Left Menu

Prismoline Secures Funding for Global Expansion

Thermoplastic road marking paint manufacturer Prismoline has raised funds to expand its product portfolio and explore new markets. The funding round, led by Uniworth Finlease Limited, will help Prismoline strengthen its capital and enter international markets, focusing initially on the UAE and Middle East. Legal advice came from Dolce Vita Advisors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:28 IST
Prismoline Secures Funding for Global Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Prismoline, a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic road marking paints, announced on Monday that it has successfully raised funds to enhance its product range and venture into new markets.

Uniworth Finlease Limited led the funding round, aiming to boost the company's working capital, enabling it to produce a variety of new products, including pavement markers and specialized paints.

With a strategic focus on international expansion, Prismoline plans to target the UAE and the broader Middle East region. This move is supported by strategic advice from existing investors at Dolce Vita Advisors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025