Prismoline Secures Funding for Global Expansion

Prismoline, a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic road marking paints, announced on Monday that it has successfully raised funds to enhance its product range and venture into new markets.

Uniworth Finlease Limited led the funding round, aiming to boost the company's working capital, enabling it to produce a variety of new products, including pavement markers and specialized paints.

With a strategic focus on international expansion, Prismoline plans to target the UAE and the broader Middle East region. This move is supported by strategic advice from existing investors at Dolce Vita Advisors.

