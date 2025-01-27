Blaze Erupts at Electric Vehicle Showroom in Rajajinagar

A fire erupted at an electric vehicle showroom in Rajajinagar on Monday afternoon, resulting in significant damages, fire officials reported. Ten vehicles were completely gutted while 20 others suffered partial damage in the incident.

The fire department received an alert at 2.06 pm and promptly dispatched two fire tenders to the location to combat the flames. The fire originated in the basement and ground floor areas where electric two-wheelers were stored, they said.

Despite the severity of the fire, it was contained without affecting the upper floors of the showroom, which house office spaces. During the evacuation, one individual sustained injuries from an electric wire and was subsequently hospitalized. Authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)