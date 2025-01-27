Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Electric Vehicle Showroom in Rajajinagar

A fire broke out at an electric vehicle showroom in Rajajinagar, gutting 10 vehicles and damaging 20 more. Two fire tenders controlled the blaze preventing it from spreading further. Five people were evacuated safely, with one person sustaining injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Updated: 27-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:44 IST
A fire erupted at an electric vehicle showroom in Rajajinagar on Monday afternoon, resulting in significant damages, fire officials reported. Ten vehicles were completely gutted while 20 others suffered partial damage in the incident.

The fire department received an alert at 2.06 pm and promptly dispatched two fire tenders to the location to combat the flames. The fire originated in the basement and ground floor areas where electric two-wheelers were stored, they said.

Despite the severity of the fire, it was contained without affecting the upper floors of the showroom, which house office spaces. During the evacuation, one individual sustained injuries from an electric wire and was subsequently hospitalized. Authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the blaze.

