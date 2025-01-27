Tragic Collision on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway Leaves Two Dead, 11 Injured
A deadly head-on collision on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway resulted in two fatalities and injuries to 11 individuals. The crash involved a car and a truck carrying devotees. The deceased were a couple from Mainpuri district, while the injured were transported for medical care, some requiring critical attention.
A heart-wrenching accident on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway claimed the lives of two people and left 11 others injured on Monday. The head-on collision involved a car and a truck laden with devotees.
The mishap occurred near a closed toll plaza at Dharouli Madhupur, 15 km from the district center, as the car made its way to Prayagraj and collided with the oncoming truck, confirmed Circle Officer Shiv Narayan Vaish.
Manoj and Sunita, both 50, from Mainpuri district, perished in the crash, while injured individuals were transported to hospital facilities, with some critically hurt being referred to AIIMS Raebareli for further treatment.
