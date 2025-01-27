AI Partnership Bridges Indonesia and India for Digital Transformation

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AIonOS to revolutionize Indonesia's AI ecosystem. This marks the first large-scale collaboration of its kind between Indonesia and India, highlighting a joint commitment to harness AI for innovation and growth, as announced on Monday.

AIonOS, a venture by InterGlobe and Assago Group, focuses on transforming enterprises with AI, while Indosat leads in Indonesia's telecom sector. Their partnership aims to create transformative solutions in tourism, the knowledge economy, and sustainable agriculture, potentially reshaping Indonesia's digital economy and boosting global competitiveness.

The collaboration promises to leverage AI to enhance agricultural productivity and address climate challenges, strengthening food security and empowering farmers. Industry leaders see it as a catalyst for imparting AI skills, fostering sectoral growth, and enhancing human capital, thereby underpinning India's role in global AI expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)