Speed Breach Averted: Agra Railway Division Incident Under Scrutiny

The Agra division of the Railways narrowly avoided a potential accident on January 22, when the Lalgarh Superfast Express ran through a section at a speed exceeding the prescribed limit. The alleged negligence of the safety department is now under scrutiny.

A speed restriction of 20 kilometres per hour had been imposed between the Kitham and Farah stations due to a rail fracture, but the loco pilot failed to adhere to this advisory. Despite noticing a caution signal, the train surpassed the speed limit before halting.

Actions have been taken against those responsible, though specifics were not disclosed by officials. Such speed restrictions are crucial for safe operations, addressing concerns like track conditions and ongoing maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)