Left Menu

Speed Breach Averted: Agra Railway Division Incident Under Scrutiny

An incident in the Railway's Agra division nearly led to an accident due to alleged negligence by the safety department. The Lalgarh Superfast Express exceeded the caution speed near Kitham and Farah stations. Departmental action has been taken, but details remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:39 IST
Speed Breach Averted: Agra Railway Division Incident Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Agra division of the Railways narrowly avoided a potential accident on January 22, when the Lalgarh Superfast Express ran through a section at a speed exceeding the prescribed limit. The alleged negligence of the safety department is now under scrutiny.

A speed restriction of 20 kilometres per hour had been imposed between the Kitham and Farah stations due to a rail fracture, but the loco pilot failed to adhere to this advisory. Despite noticing a caution signal, the train surpassed the speed limit before halting.

Actions have been taken against those responsible, though specifics were not disclosed by officials. Such speed restrictions are crucial for safe operations, addressing concerns like track conditions and ongoing maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025