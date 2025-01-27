Left Menu

WHEF to Host Landmark Economic Conference at Maha Kumbh 2025

The World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) is set to organize a significant economic conference at the Maha Kumbh site in Prayagraj on February 8, 2025. The event will focus on economic discussions to propel Uttar Pradesh and Bharat towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Updated: 27-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:45 IST
Representative Image (Image/WHEF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) has announced plans to host a pivotal economic conference on February 8 at the sacred Maha Kumbh site in Prayagraj. This gathering will be set against the iconic Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge.

Participants will have a unique chance to engage in economy-focused discussions, coinciding with the timeless Dharmic traditions of the Maha Kumbh, which occurs once every twelve years. Aiming for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the conference seeks to unite Dharmic practitioners across various fields to address relevant societal challenges.

During a recent address in Mumbai, Chief Minister Mahant Yogi Adityanath emphasized the suitability of the Maha Kumbh as a venue for economic discourse and extended an invitation for the Forum. This year, WHEF aspires to resurrect the age-old practice of economic dialogue within this spiritual congregation.

The WHEF@Maha Kumbh 2025 will convene key decision-makers from business, industry, and finance, focusing on innovative and sustainable solutions for Bharat's prosperity by 2047. The agenda features dynamic discussions targeting Uttar Pradesh's role in driving the nation's economic transformation.

Explorations at the conference will include Bharat's development strategies, pivotal reform paths, and the significant cultural, social, and economic impact of the Maha Kumbh. Highlighted will be its capacity to unify, enhance cultural pride, and foster economic growth.

Attendees will also partake in the Triveni Sangam Snan, a holy dip that symbolizes renewal, complementing the event's spiritually immersive experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

