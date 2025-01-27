Left Menu

Odisha's Vision: Transforming into an International Industrial Hub by 2025

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasized the state's commitment to creating world-class infrastructure to support industrial growth. Speaking at the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, he outlined a strategy focusing on infrastructure development, ease of business, and large-scale job creation, inviting investors to partner in the state's growth.

In a bid to turn Odisha into a global industrial destination, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the importance of world-class infrastructure and streamlined regulatory processes. Speaking at the CII event on the eve of Utkarsh Odisha- Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, Majhi laid out the government's comprehensive plan for industrial growth.

The chief minister detailed a three-pronged strategy: boosting industrial infrastructure, enhancing ease of doing business, and generating employment. He assured potential investors that the state offers ready-to-use facilities, fast-tracked approvals, and transparent governance aimed at fostering a collaborative investment environment.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to Odisha's development, Majhi invited investors to view Odisha not only as an investment hub but as a strategic partner in growth. CII event attendees included Odisha's industries minister and prominent CII leaders, alongside diplomats from 15 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

