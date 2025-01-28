Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Military Deportation Flights Stir Global Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated military deportation flights, sparking tensions with Colombia and Guatemala. The deployment of military aircraft to transport migrants is part of a broader immigration crackdown. Trump's methods have faced criticism and raised questions about U.S. international relations and policy implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 07:26 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump pressed on with military deportation flights on Monday, dispatching another plane filled with migrants to Guatemala only a day after a potential trade war with Colombia loomed. Colombia initially blocked C-17 aircraft's entry, but U.S. officials confirmed the flight to Guatemala took place from Texas, with 64 passengers onboard.

Reuters broke the news about Monday's flight as tensions linger between the U.S. and Colombia. In a surprising turn, Colombia sent its air force planes to the U.S. to collect migrants targeted for deportation. This move contradicted the White House's Sunday claims that Colombia acquiesced to Trump's demands.

Speaking to Republican lawmakers at his Doral golf club, Trump described the use of military aircraft for deportations as a success, emphasizing his stance on illegal immigration. Guatemala is currently the only country accepting these flights, while Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized them as inhumane, resulting in the revocation of landing authorizations. Trump threatened Colombia with tariffs over its stance, intensifying diplomatic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

