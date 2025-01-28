Odisha's Industrial Renaissance: 'Make in Odisha Conclave' Gains Momentum

In a significant event for the state's industry prospects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave' in Bhubaneswar. The inauguration will take place on Tuesday at Janata Maidan, featuring discussions and exhibitions on Odisha's industrial potential.

The conclave will witness the presence of key figures, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, several Union ministers, and notable industrialists like LN Mittal and Kumar Mangalam Birla. The event aims to position Odisha as an attractive investment destination, with approximately 7,500 delegates expected to attend.

Key highlights of the conclave include an exhibition on the state's industrial achievements, roundtable sessions with CEOs, sectoral discussions, B2B meetings, and policy forums. With participation from global business representatives, the conclave seeks to showcase Odisha's readiness for transformative industrial growth.

