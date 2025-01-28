fischer Innovations Revolutionize Construction Industry with Cutting-edge Technology

fischer is transforming the construction landscape with its advanced 360-degree services, spanning from planning to operation. Utilizing Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, fischer offers cutting-edge solutions like digital scanning and automated building through the BauBot robot.

Mayank Kalra, fischer India's Managing Director, highlighted the company's commitment to delivering excellence in the Indian market, emphasizing their innovative approach in addressing construction challenges globally.

With an extensive portfolio that includes famous structures like the Burj Khalifa and the Grand Paris Express, fischer is a trusted partner providing comprehensive support and specialized product developments tailored to various construction needs worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)