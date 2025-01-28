Left Menu

fischer Innovations Revolutionize Construction Industry with Cutting-edge Technology

fischer is redefining the construction sector with advanced digital tools, BIM services, and sensor-integrated technologies. Their global presence and comprehensive support systems ensure clients benefit from optimized construction processes. From towering skyscrapers to record-breaking tunnels, fischer's innovations continue to shape infrastructure globally, including key Indian projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:32 IST
fischer 360 Degree Service. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

fischer is transforming the construction landscape with its advanced 360-degree services, spanning from planning to operation. Utilizing Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, fischer offers cutting-edge solutions like digital scanning and automated building through the BauBot robot.

Mayank Kalra, fischer India's Managing Director, highlighted the company's commitment to delivering excellence in the Indian market, emphasizing their innovative approach in addressing construction challenges globally.

With an extensive portfolio that includes famous structures like the Burj Khalifa and the Grand Paris Express, fischer is a trusted partner providing comprehensive support and specialized product developments tailored to various construction needs worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

