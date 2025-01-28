Left Menu

Chaos at Chhatarpur: Maha Kumbh Aspirants Clash Over Train Access

Disorder erupted at railway stations in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, as Maha Kumbh pilgrims clashed to board packed trains to Prayagraj. Officials promised enhanced security and special trains to accommodate the demand. Videos show people throwing stones and trying to force open train doors amidst growing frustrations.

Chhatarpur | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:33 IST
Disorder erupted at Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations as pilgrims headed for the Maha Kumbh clashed over boarding cramped trains bound for Prayagraj. The commotion arose after passengers inside the trains refused to open the doors, infuriating those left behind.

Videos circulating on social media capture the chaotic scenes, with people shouting and attempting to forcefully open train doors. The disturbances prompted the authorities to announce enhanced security measures and the operation of special trains in response to the overwhelming demand from pilgrims.

Despite efforts to open the trains, capacity issues left many, like RK Singh from Chhatarpur, unable to board. Railways official Manoj Kumar Singh assured that they are coordinating with local administration to prevent further incidents, emphasizing the need for passenger cooperation moving forward.

