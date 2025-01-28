Chaos at Chhatarpur: Maha Kumbh Aspirants Clash Over Train Access

Disorder erupted at Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations as pilgrims headed for the Maha Kumbh clashed over boarding cramped trains bound for Prayagraj. The commotion arose after passengers inside the trains refused to open the doors, infuriating those left behind.

Videos circulating on social media capture the chaotic scenes, with people shouting and attempting to forcefully open train doors. The disturbances prompted the authorities to announce enhanced security measures and the operation of special trains in response to the overwhelming demand from pilgrims.

Despite efforts to open the trains, capacity issues left many, like RK Singh from Chhatarpur, unable to board. Railways official Manoj Kumar Singh assured that they are coordinating with local administration to prevent further incidents, emphasizing the need for passenger cooperation moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)