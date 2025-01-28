Left Menu

Cipla's Financial Leap: Record Profits in Q3 2024

Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, reported a 48.73% increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of 2024, reaching Rs 1,570.51 crore. This marks a significant rise from Rs 1,055.9 crore in the same period last year, with revenue climbing to Rs 7,072.97 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:22 IST
In a notable financial performance, pharmaceutical giant Cipla has reported a 48.73% increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, marking a significant rise to Rs 1,570.51 crore.

Comparatively, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 1,055.9 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, showcasing a substantial improvement in financial outcomes.

Additionally, Cipla's revenue from operations also demonstrated a positive trajectory, climbing to Rs 7,072.97 crore compared to Rs 6,603.81 crore last year. On the BSE, Cipla's shares ascended 4.28%, trading at Rs 1,455.70.

(With inputs from agencies.)

