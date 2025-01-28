Left Menu

Empowering Chhattisgarh Youth: NSE and Government Join Forces for Skill Development

The National Stock Exchange and the Chhattisgarh government ink an MoU to bolster student skills in the BFSI sector, aiming to boost employability and financial literacy among the youth. This initiative aligns with broader economic growth plans and will tap into NSE's expertise to build a skilled workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:46 IST
Empowering Chhattisgarh Youth: NSE and Government Join Forces for Skill Development
National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Government of Chhattisgarh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Image: NSE). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Chhattisgarh government by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing youth skills in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. This initiative is designed to increase awareness, build competencies, and improve job prospects for the state's youth.

The stock exchange stated that this collaboration aligns with the broader themes of India's Union Budget 2024 and the new Education Policy of 2020, focusing on skill development to boost employability and self-employment opportunities. Mukesh Bansal, Secretary to Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, described the partnership as a pivotal move to endow young people with essential BFSI skills for economic development.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, expressed delight in extending this initiative to Chhattisgarh, after similar efforts in Meghalaya and Uttarakhand. The program seeks to democratize financial knowledge and lay a foundation for India's economic resilience while contributing to Chhattisgarh's growth and development journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025