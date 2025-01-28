Empowering Chhattisgarh Youth: NSE and Government Join Forces for Skill Development

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Chhattisgarh government by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing youth skills in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. This initiative is designed to increase awareness, build competencies, and improve job prospects for the state's youth.

The stock exchange stated that this collaboration aligns with the broader themes of India's Union Budget 2024 and the new Education Policy of 2020, focusing on skill development to boost employability and self-employment opportunities. Mukesh Bansal, Secretary to Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, described the partnership as a pivotal move to endow young people with essential BFSI skills for economic development.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, expressed delight in extending this initiative to Chhattisgarh, after similar efforts in Meghalaya and Uttarakhand. The program seeks to democratize financial knowledge and lay a foundation for India's economic resilience while contributing to Chhattisgarh's growth and development journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)