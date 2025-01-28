India's Expanding Footprint in the Middle East

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has brought attention to the remarkable growth in India-Middle East relations over the past decade. Strong trade links, improved connectivity, and robust people-to-people exchanges are driving this expansion.

Speaking at the inaugural Raisina Middle East session, Jaishankar cited the region's critical role in India's strategic interests. India's trade within the Gulf reaches approximately USD 160 to USD 180 billion, providing a vital conduit to the MENA region and the Mediterranean.

With over nine million Indians residing in the Gulf, the diaspora stands as a testament to this enduring bond. Additionally, India's projects in the Middle East span diverse sectors, including infrastructure and renewable energy, projecting future cooperation into Africa and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)