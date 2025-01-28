Tragic Collision En Route to Mahakumbh: Lives Lost, Many Injured

A fatal collision between an SUV and a tractor-trolley claimed four lives and injured five others on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Kanha Dhaba on the Munshiganj bypass, and the victims were headed to the Mahakumbh fair for a holy dip.

The deceased, identified as Rajni Devi, Ashish Dwivedi, Deependra Rawat, and Maya Devi, were confirmed dead upon arrival at the district hospital. Their journey from Baldu Bihar Durga Mandir, Lucknow, to Prayagraj turned tragic.

The injured individuals are being treated, with one critically injured person referred to AIIMS, Raebareli. Authorities have impounded the involved vehicles for further investigation, which remains ongoing.

