Amazon Defends Gift Card Policy Amid Criticism

Amazon responded to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's concerns about challenges faced by customers trying to recover balances from expired gift cards. The company emphasized its compliance with RBI guidelines and highlighted opportunities for customers to retrieve their money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:12 IST
Pawan Kalyan Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Amazon has addressed concerns raised by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan regarding difficulties in reclaiming balances from expired gift cards. The e-commerce giant reiterated that it offers ample opportunities for customers to recover their money.

Kalyan criticized the process, stating it is seamless when adding money but complicated when attempting to retrieve funds from expired cards. He highlighted that users face a lengthy procedure instead of an automatic refund.

In a statement, Amazon maintained that it adheres to RBI guidelines and confirms its gift cards are easily redeemable, even after expiry. The company also stresses its broad redemption options across its platform and other apps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

