Amazon Defends Gift Card Policy Amid Criticism

Amazon has addressed concerns raised by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan regarding difficulties in reclaiming balances from expired gift cards. The e-commerce giant reiterated that it offers ample opportunities for customers to recover their money.

Kalyan criticized the process, stating it is seamless when adding money but complicated when attempting to retrieve funds from expired cards. He highlighted that users face a lengthy procedure instead of an automatic refund.

In a statement, Amazon maintained that it adheres to RBI guidelines and confirms its gift cards are easily redeemable, even after expiry. The company also stresses its broad redemption options across its platform and other apps.

(With inputs from agencies.)