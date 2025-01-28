Amazon Defends Gift Card Policy Amid Criticism
Amazon responded to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's concerns about challenges faced by customers trying to recover balances from expired gift cards. The company emphasized its compliance with RBI guidelines and highlighted opportunities for customers to retrieve their money.
- Country:
- India
Amazon has addressed concerns raised by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan regarding difficulties in reclaiming balances from expired gift cards. The e-commerce giant reiterated that it offers ample opportunities for customers to recover their money.
Kalyan criticized the process, stating it is seamless when adding money but complicated when attempting to retrieve funds from expired cards. He highlighted that users face a lengthy procedure instead of an automatic refund.
In a statement, Amazon maintained that it adheres to RBI guidelines and confirms its gift cards are easily redeemable, even after expiry. The company also stresses its broad redemption options across its platform and other apps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's E-commerce Export Hubs: A Global Trade Revolution
India's E-commerce Export Hub Set to Transform Trade Landscape
Fashion Leads E-commerce Surge in Tier-3 Cities, Shaping 2024's Retail Landscape
Biden Administration Tackles E-commerce Duty-Free Loophole
India's E-commerce Overhaul: New Guidelines to Protect Consumers