Odisha: Gateway to Investment Prosperity

In a resounding call for economic growth, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi implored industrialists to invest in the state at the 'Make in Odisha Conclave' on Tuesday. Speaking to a gathering that included over 7,500 delegates from both domestic and international arenas, Majhi highlighted the state's readiness to streamline the investment process, showcasing an array of globally competitive policies and resources.

Positioning Odisha as an emerging economic hub, Majhi outlined numerous initiatives and infrastructure enhancements, such as single-window clearances and sectoral parks, aimed at easing investor entry. The chief minister lauded Odisha's burgeoning connectivity, abundant resources, and skilled workforce as key assets, asserting that the state stands ready to play a pivotal role in India's growth trajectory, in line with the 'Purvodaya' vision championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Emphasizing the state's strategic industrial initiatives, Majhi underscored recent partnerships with Singaporean entities and plans for further development of world-class industrial infrastructure. As remote areas of Odisha begin to thrive with new industrial opportunities, the government estimates triple the investment intents compared to its ambitious Rs 5 lakh crore target, signaling a promising future economy.

