Himachal Pradesh Secures Rs 267 Crore for Infrastructure Boost

In a significant development for Himachal Pradesh, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 267 crore for infrastructure projects, as announced by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh. The funding is part of a larger capital expenditure request totaling Rs 1,400 crore for 2025-26.

The allocated funds will cover critical projects such as the construction of bridges and landslide mitigations. Among these, Rs 54.37 crore is earmarked for mitigating landslide issues on the Nigulsari-Nathpa road, and Rs 40.85 crore for similar efforts near Keru Bridge.

Minister Singh expressed gratitude towards Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for expediting the funding process. Plans are also in place to extend roads and prepare a project report for the Jalori Jot Tunnel in Kullu, with a budget of Rs 1,452 crore anticipated for the tunnel's detailed planning.

