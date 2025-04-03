Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Secures Rs 267 Crore for Infrastructure Boost

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced the allocation of Rs 267 crore for infrastructure projects in Himachal Pradesh, including roads and bridges. This is part of a larger Rs 1,400 crore capital expenditure plan. Additional funds cover landslide mitigation and road maintenance, with future projects in development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:01 IST
Himachal Pradesh Secures Rs 267 Crore for Infrastructure Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Himachal Pradesh, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 267 crore for infrastructure projects, as announced by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh. The funding is part of a larger capital expenditure request totaling Rs 1,400 crore for 2025-26.

The allocated funds will cover critical projects such as the construction of bridges and landslide mitigations. Among these, Rs 54.37 crore is earmarked for mitigating landslide issues on the Nigulsari-Nathpa road, and Rs 40.85 crore for similar efforts near Keru Bridge.

Minister Singh expressed gratitude towards Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for expediting the funding process. Plans are also in place to extend roads and prepare a project report for the Jalori Jot Tunnel in Kullu, with a budget of Rs 1,452 crore anticipated for the tunnel's detailed planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025