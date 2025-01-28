DPIIT's Boost for J&K Startups: New Pact with JKEDI

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a strategic partnership with the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) to bolster startup initiatives in the union territory. The move is aimed at facilitating mentorship and access to burgeoning funding networks for local entrepreneurs.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is set to amplify the reach and brand presence of Startup India's ecosystem in the region. By focusing on mentorship, knowledge exchange, and infrastructure, the initiative will enhance market linkages and open up international expansion opportunities for startups in Jammu and Kashmir.

In related discussions, DPIIT Director Sumeet K Jarangal and JKEDI Director Rajinder Kumar Sharma engaged with incubators to address their challenges and discuss future strategies in supporting regional startup growth.

