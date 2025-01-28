DPIIT's Boost for J&K Startups: New Pact with JKEDI
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has partnered with the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute to support startups. The agreement aims to enhance mentorship, funding access, and infrastructure support, while also focusing on branding, market linkages, and international opportunities for J&K startups.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a strategic partnership with the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) to bolster startup initiatives in the union territory. The move is aimed at facilitating mentorship and access to burgeoning funding networks for local entrepreneurs.
This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is set to amplify the reach and brand presence of Startup India's ecosystem in the region. By focusing on mentorship, knowledge exchange, and infrastructure, the initiative will enhance market linkages and open up international expansion opportunities for startups in Jammu and Kashmir.
In related discussions, DPIIT Director Sumeet K Jarangal and JKEDI Director Rajinder Kumar Sharma engaged with incubators to address their challenges and discuss future strategies in supporting regional startup growth.
