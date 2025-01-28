BHEL's Profits Soar with Revenue Boost

BHEL, a prominent state-owned engineering firm, announced an impressive surge in net profit for the December quarter of 2024-25. The company's profits soared to Rs 134.70 crore, more than doubling from the Rs 60.31 crore reported in the same quarter of 2023 according to a BSE filing.

This substantial profit growth is largely attributed to a remarkable increase in the company's total income, which rose to Rs 7,385 crore from Rs 5,599.63 crore a year earlier, showcasing the firm's robust financial performance.

The figures underscore BHEL's enhanced operational efficiency and successful revenue growth strategies, marking a notable achievement in the company's financial trajectory.

