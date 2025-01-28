BHEL's Profits Soar with Revenue Boost
BHEL, a state-owned engineering company, reported a significant rise in net profit for the December 2024-25 quarter. The profit more than doubled compared to the previous year, reaching Rs 134.70 crore due to increased revenues. Total income for the quarter also showed substantial growth.
- Country:
- India
BHEL, a prominent state-owned engineering firm, announced an impressive surge in net profit for the December quarter of 2024-25. The company's profits soared to Rs 134.70 crore, more than doubling from the Rs 60.31 crore reported in the same quarter of 2023 according to a BSE filing.
This substantial profit growth is largely attributed to a remarkable increase in the company's total income, which rose to Rs 7,385 crore from Rs 5,599.63 crore a year earlier, showcasing the firm's robust financial performance.
The figures underscore BHEL's enhanced operational efficiency and successful revenue growth strategies, marking a notable achievement in the company's financial trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BHEL
- profit
- engineering
- revenue
- growth
- financial
- quarter
- income
- performance
- BSE
ALSO READ
China's Import Expansion: A Continued Growth Journey
Plus500 Ltd Projects Financial and Strategic Growth in 2024
WeWork India Secures Rs 500 Crore to Bolster Growth and Reduce Debt
NBFCs and HFCs Loan Growth Slows to 17% in FY25 as Economic Conditions Weaken
YourStory Appoints Sangeeta Bavi as COO to Propel Next Growth Phase