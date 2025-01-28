Air Busan Plane Catches Fire but All Passengers Safe

An Air Busan aircraft was engulfed in flames at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, on Tuesday. Authorities confirmed that all 169 passengers and seven crew members evacuated safely, with no injuries reported. The blaze originated in the plane's tail section, according to Yonhap news agency.

The incident occurs just a month after South Korea's deadliest air disaster in recent history. A Jeju Air flight from Bangkok tragically crashed on the runway of Muan Airport during an emergency belly landing, resulting in the deaths of most onboard, except for two surviving crew members.

Air Busan, one of South Korea's budget airlines, is a subsidiary of Asiana Airlines, which itself was acquired by Korean Air in December. The aviation sector in South Korea now faces intense scrutiny following these back-to-back incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)