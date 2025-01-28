Left Menu

Air Busan Plane Catches Fire but All Passengers Safe

An Air Busan plane caught fire at Gimhae International Airport, resulting in all passengers and crew evacuating safely. This incident comes a month after the Jeju Air tragedy in South Korea. Air Busan, a budget airline, forms part of Asiana Airlines, recently acquired by Korean Air.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:49 IST
Air Busan Plane Catches Fire but All Passengers Safe

An Air Busan aircraft was engulfed in flames at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, on Tuesday. Authorities confirmed that all 169 passengers and seven crew members evacuated safely, with no injuries reported. The blaze originated in the plane's tail section, according to Yonhap news agency.

The incident occurs just a month after South Korea's deadliest air disaster in recent history. A Jeju Air flight from Bangkok tragically crashed on the runway of Muan Airport during an emergency belly landing, resulting in the deaths of most onboard, except for two surviving crew members.

Air Busan, one of South Korea's budget airlines, is a subsidiary of Asiana Airlines, which itself was acquired by Korean Air in December. The aviation sector in South Korea now faces intense scrutiny following these back-to-back incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025