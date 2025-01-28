Left Menu

Heritage vs. Progress: Controversy Over Indore's Metro Line

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices to local authorities over a PIL opposing Indore's proposed underground metro line. Petitioners claim construction will harm historical sites and disrupt groundwater. The project, with a first phase costing Rs 7,500.80 crore, is set to include a 31.50 km metro corridor.

Indore | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:08 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday demanded responses from local authorities concerning a PIL challenging Indore's proposed underground metro line. The move comes after concerns were raised about potential damage to historical buildings and disruption of groundwater systems along the 13-km M G Road section of the project.

Justices Vivek Rusia and Gajendra Singh sought explanations from the MPMRCL and Indore's local administration, following a petition by social activist Kishore Kodwani and local residents Mahesh Verma and Shekhar Giri. They argue the construction could significantly impact the area's heritage and ecosystem.

The contested project, with an estimated cost of Rs 7,500.80 crore, involves developing a 31.50 km metro corridor. MPMRCL is prioritizing a 5.90 km stretch between Gandhi Nagar Station and Super Corridor's third station, aiming to enhance urban transport in Indore.

