Air Busan Airbus Catches Fire Before Hong Kong Departure

An Airbus aircraft operated by South Korean budget airline Air Busan caught fire at Gimhae International Airport on Tuesday night while preparing for a flight to Hong Kong, according to fire authorities. All 169 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated safely, although three individuals suffered minor injuries.

The fire, originating in the plane's tail, was reported just before 10:30 p.m., prompting a rapid response from emergency services. Evacuation slides were deployed on both sides of the airplane, showcasing swift actions by the crew and emergency personnel to handle smoke and flames.

The incident comes a month after South Korea's deadliest aviation disaster in recent history and involves a 17-year-old Airbus A321ceo. Air Busan and its parent company, Asiana Airlines, have yet to comment, while Korean Air, which recently acquired Asiana, directed inquiries to Air Busan.

