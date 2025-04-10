Lee Jae-myung's Quest for South Korea's Presidency: A Path to Economic Revival

South Korea's opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, declared his candidacy for the presidency on Thursday. As the favored contender in opinion polls, Lee aims to tackle economic inequality and foster economic growth, following the February impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law orders.

In a released video, Lee emphasized tackling economic polarization and social conflicts it spurs, while promising to invest in technology and talent at governmental levels for economic revival. Critics, however, express concerns regarding his opposition stance potentially straining ties with the U.S. and Japan.

Lee, emphasizing national interests in South Korea's alliances, faces challenging diplomatic negotiations with key allies, alongside ongoing legal trials. Despite legal uncertainties, Lee maintains significant public support, as indicated by a recent Gallup poll showing him leading the race.

