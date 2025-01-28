Left Menu

BMW Pressures EU for Lower U.S. Car Tariffs in Trade Talks

BMW is advocating for the European Union to reduce its tariff on U.S. car imports from 10% to 2.5%, matching the U.S. import tariff. This move by CEO Oliver Zipse is part of broader efforts to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats and prevent a trade war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:32 IST
BMW Pressures EU for Lower U.S. Car Tariffs in Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

BMW is urging the European Union to reduce its tariff on U.S. car imports from 10% to 2.5%, aligning it with the existing U.S. import tariff. The proposal, announced by BMW's CEO Oliver Zipse, is aimed at steering clear of rising trade tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Speaking at a Berlin conference organized by 'Die Welt', Zipse did not specify whether the proposed tariff reduction should be applied to all car imports. His call for tariff changes follows comments from Ola Kaellenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, who suggested the EU seek a comprehensive agreement with Trump to avoid a trade dispute.

The European Commission is set to convene European automakers, suppliers, and trade unions for discussions about the future of the continent's car industry as companies face challenges like low demand and increased competition from China. Although Trump has not yet implemented the full range of tariffs he proposed, they remain a looming possibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025