BMW Pressures EU for Lower U.S. Car Tariffs in Trade Talks

BMW is urging the European Union to reduce its tariff on U.S. car imports from 10% to 2.5%, aligning it with the existing U.S. import tariff. The proposal, announced by BMW's CEO Oliver Zipse, is aimed at steering clear of rising trade tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Speaking at a Berlin conference organized by 'Die Welt', Zipse did not specify whether the proposed tariff reduction should be applied to all car imports. His call for tariff changes follows comments from Ola Kaellenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, who suggested the EU seek a comprehensive agreement with Trump to avoid a trade dispute.

The European Commission is set to convene European automakers, suppliers, and trade unions for discussions about the future of the continent's car industry as companies face challenges like low demand and increased competition from China. Although Trump has not yet implemented the full range of tariffs he proposed, they remain a looming possibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)