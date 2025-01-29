F-35 Fighter Jet Crash Mars Training Session at Eielson AFB

An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska during a training session, with the pilot safely ejecting following an in-flight malfunction, according to officials.

The incident resulted in considerable damage to the F-35 Lightning II aircraft, and the pilot was transported to Bassett Army Hospital.

Colonel Paul Townsend assured a comprehensive investigation into the crash to prevent future occurrences. The F-35 program remains pivotal for both U.S. defense strategy and Lockheed Martin's financial performance, despite reported profitability challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)