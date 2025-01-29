Odisha's Investment Boom: Major Deals Signed at Utkarsh Conclave
The Odisha government is set to sign 30 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 3 lakh crore during the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave. Key investments involve Adani, Vedanta, and JSW in renewable energy, food processing, and tourism sectors, further boosting Odisha's economy.
The Odisha government is making significant strides in attracting investments by announcing the signing of at least 30 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth around Rs 3 lakh crore. This development is scheduled for the second day of the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave, according to a senior official.
The Memorandums are expected to focus on critical sectors, including renewable energy, food processing, tourism, and agri-enterprises, as revealed by Additional Chief Secretary, Industries department, Hemant Sharma. These agreements represent a crucial step, with approximately Rs 3 lakh crore worth of investments aimed at bolstering Odisha's economic landscape.
Notably, on the first day of the conclave, 54 MoUs were finalized, promising Rs 4.50 lakh crore in investments. Prominent investors such as Adani Group have pledged Rs 2.28 lakh crore, Vedanta Group Rs 1 lakh crore, and JSW Rs 35,000 crore to establish a steel plant. Avaada Group committed Rs 20,700 crore to renewable energy projects. The conclave was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Janata Maidan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
