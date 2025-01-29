Basilic Fly Studio Soars with Rs.301.3 Cr VFX Sales Pipeline

Basilic Fly Studio Limited, a leading visual effects studio, has reported a significant sales pipeline amounting to Rs.301.3 crore (GBP 27.9 million) as of January 2025. This notable achievement marks a 39.5 percent increase compared to the GBP 20 million reported in October 2024, underscoring the company's growth momentum in securing high-value projects.

Most of the current order book is slated for completion by September 2025 and includes prestigious projects from top-tier streaming platforms and film studios. This development consolidates BFS's reputation as a trusted partner for top-quality VFX services. Major highlights include deals with industry giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Sony, furthering BFS's position in the global VFX market.

Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Balakrishnan, expressed satisfaction with the robust pipeline, affirming that it underscores the market's recognition of the company's expertise. He highlighted the strategic collaborations with influential platforms and studios as pivotal for fostering brand visibility and attracting high-value projects, enhancing the company's growth prospects.

